Robert Sarver

Sarver, Robert "Bob" E.



Robert "Bob" Eugene Sarver, age 77, of Piqua, passed away on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at his home in Piqua, Ohio. He was born September 6, 1948 to Carl and Rachel Ann (Harlacher) Sarver in Dayton, Ohio.



He is preceded in death by his parents.



He will be deeply missed by his loving wife Joyce (Gaiser) Sarver; daughters Katie (Brent Grieshop) Sarver of Piqua, Betsy Hatcher of Leesburg, VA; grandchildren Morgan and Landon Hatcher; siblings Priscilla (Dick) Dodson of Troy, Jim (Tracy) Sarver of West Milton, Tom (Sandy) Sarver of West Milton.



Bob was a 1967 graduate of Milton-Union and went on to graduate from Heidelberg Collegewith a degree in chemistry. He proudly served our country in the Army and was stationed at Fort Dix where he served as military police. He chose a career at the U.S. Postal Service as a postal clerk. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Scottish Right, Coleman Commandery and Bruce Peninsula Sportsmen Club in Wiarton, ON.



Bob's favorite place was his self built cottage in Canada, where he found his greatest joy surrounded by friends and family. In Canada, Bob was affectionately called "American Bob". He also treasured his mornings in Ohio with his Joyce, Katie, and Brent, while the dogs would romp in and out of the house. Bob also deeply cherished visits with Betsy and his beloved grandchildren, Morgan and Landon, who brought him endless pride and happiness.



A Gathering of family and friends will be held from 2:00-5:00 PM on Saturday, January 17, 2026 at the Hale House Event Center, 320 N. Miami St, West Milton. Arrangements are in care of Hale-Sarver Family Funeral Home, West Milton. Memorial contributions may be made to Rehabilitation Center for Neurological Development or Hahn-Hufford Center of Hope 1306 Garbry Rd. Piqua, OH 45356. Online memories of Robert may be left for the family at www.hale-sarver.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com