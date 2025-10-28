Robert Roesch

Roesch, Robert John



Robert John Roesch, age 60, of New Paris, OH passed away on Thursday, October 16, 2025 at his home.



He was born on November 12, 1964 in Fargo, ND to the late Theresa and Eric Roesch.



In addition to his parents, Robert is preceded in death by his girlfriend of over 20 years, Tamara J. Cordell.



Those left to cherish Robert's memory include his sister, Lisa Roesch (Jeff Drew) of New Madison; brother, Michael Roesch (Kathy Heatherly) of Riverside, OH; nieces, Jennifer (Austin) Wilson of Centerville, OH, Sarah (Caleb Murphy) Drew of New Madison, and Amaris of Riverside, OH; and great niece, Laurie Wilson.



Robert graduated from Wayne High School in Huber Heights, OH and continued his education at Sinclair Community College. He currently worked at Parker-Hannifin in Eaton, OH. In his free time, Robert enjoyed playing disc golf. He also loved his land, being in the country, and watching football and baseball.



A visitation will be held from 11:00 AM-1:00 PM on Saturday, November 1, 2025 at Tribute Funeral Homes, Greenville.



A funeral service will follow the visitation at 1:00 PM on Saturday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at Greenmound Cemetery, New Madison.



