Robert P. "Bob" Rainey age 79 of Fairfield passed away Sunday January 18, 2026. He was born December 4, 1946 in Benham, Kentucky the son of the late Robert Rainey, Sr. and Mary (Disney) Rainey. Bob grew up in Hamilton and was always very active in all sports. He loved the Cincinnati Reds all his life and used to take the bus to Crosley Field as a youth on many occasions. On August 26, 1967 he married his high school sweetheart and the love of his life, Elizabeth Jean Hilliard. He worked as a lab analyst for General Mills for 43 years. He was a 1964 graduate of Hamilton Garfield High School where he was an outstanding athlete. He attended Texas A and I College in Kingsville, Texas on a basketball scholarship where he set many basketball records. He also coached in the Fairfield Little League and was the athletic director for the Fairfield Youth Football Association for many years. Bob was inducted into the Hamilton City Schools Athletic Hall of Fame in 2007. He is survived by his beloved wife of 58 years, Jean Rainey; two children Todd (partner Mel Kelly) Rainey and Shelley (Chris) Stamp; four grandchildren Hannah (Brandon) Martin, Eavilee (fiancé Brandon Lee) Rainey, Mylah Stamp, and Liam Stamp; three great grandchildren Kayleigh Martin, Mavrick Martin, and Colton Martin; and four brothers Charles "Bud" (the late Debbie) Rainey, Kenny (Debbie) Rainey, Darrell (the late Lynn) Rainey, and Tom (April) Rainey. Visitation at THE WEBSTER FUNERAL HOME 3080 Homeward Way at Rt. 4, Fairfield on Thursday January 22, 2026 from 11:00 AM until the time of the funeral service at 1:00 PM, with Rev. Nancy Hulshult, officiating. Burial to follow in Rose Hill Burial Park. www.websterfuneralhomes.com



