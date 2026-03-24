Robert Combs

Combs, Robert S. "Bubba"



Robert "Bubba" Stacy Combs (Bob) of Urbana died on March 19, 2026 surrounded by his loving family. Born on October 23, 1959 in Casablanca, Morocco, he was the son of Lawrence and Helen (Jones) Combs who preceded him in death. Bob is survived by his wife of 35 years, Teresa, son, Christopher (Michele) and daughter, Samantha, all of Urbana. He is also survived by his loving grandchildren; Rhett and Magnolia Combs who were a great joy to him. His brother Billy (Sue) Combs of Centerville also survives along with numerous cousins, nieces, nephews, and wonderful friends. A celebration of life will be held at a later time in Urbana. Memorial contributions may be made to Messiah Lutheran Church, Urbana, to benefit the memorial garden which will be his final resting place. Arrangements entrusted to the Walter and Lewis Funeral Home, Urbana. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.walterfunerals.com.



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