Robert Chandler

Chandler, Robert



Robert "Bob" Chander – aka "Potts" passed peacefully on Friday November 14th, surrounded by loved ones. He was 95 years old and was born on August 6, 1930 to the late Jim and Ada Chandler. It is impossible to talk about his life without talking about the love of his life, Ruth. Bob proposed to Ruth when they were both in first grade – and so while married for 74 years – their relationship spanned around 90 years. They have journeyed together virtually their entire lives. They were both raised in Vandalia, Illinois and then onto Southern Illinois University for his undergraduate studies followed by attending Purdue for his PhD in Industrial Psychology. Bob served briefly in the Air Force and then worked for General Motors for 35 years where he held executive positions at the Research Laboratories, Corporate Headquarters, Cadillac and Delco Products. As Delco Divisional Director of Personnel and Public Relations, he had personnel responsibilities for plants in England, Spain, Mexico and the U. S. Under his supervision, the first successful two-tiered hourly wage structure within GM was designed and negotiated, resulting in the preservation of manufacturing jobs in the U.S. He went on to teach business at Wright State University as the first Executive Professor of the Business College and conducted a "no fee" workshop to help the unemployed get back into the work force. He spent much of his life "giving back" to his communities. In Michigan, he was on the Rochester Board of Education and the Governor's Board for licensing Michigan psychologists. While residing in Ohio, he was on the Dayton Mayor's Task Force for fiscal responsibility, on the Task Force which established the Dayton Job Career Center-one of the first in the country and was very active in Christ United Methodist Church heading up several boards over the years and working on the Community Care Committee. Along with being a consummate husband, he focused on being a provider for his family, a good community citizen, and a role model for dads and husbands. Having said all those things – one of his greatest accomplishments and successes was that he was a man of integrity who was dependable and dedicated to his family and an example of what kindness, generosity, and love looks like. He was a truly a gentle man and he will be deeply missed. His legacy will carry on in all the lives that he touched – and there are way too many to count - during his time on earth. Bob is survived by his beloved wife, Ruth, and his children, Cheri Chandler and Craig (Lisa) Chandler and grandchildren, Scott (Jenae) Yockey, Sara (Kyle) Sutton, Carson Chandler and Jenna Chandler. A celebration of a life well lived will be held on January 31, 2026 at Christ United Methodist Church, Kettering Ohio with visitation at 10:00 am and a service to follow at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Christ United Methodist Church, 3440 Shroyer Rd., Kettering, Ohio 45429. www.tobiasfuneralhome.com



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com