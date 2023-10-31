Robbins, Mary

Robbins (Centers), Mary Elizabeth



Mary Elizabeth Robbins, 92, of Riverside, passed away October 29, 2023 at Ohio Hospice of Dayton. She was born September 19, 1931 in Ezel, Kentucky to the late Courtney and Vivian Centers. Preceding her in death were her husband of 70 years James Thomas Robbins, sons Courtney Lynwood and James Mason Robbins, daughter Karen Schaffer, sister Nora Jane Goodpaster, and brothers Wilburn C. and Thurman Lee Centers. She is survived by daughter LaDonna Campbell, grandson Jason Campbell, granddaughters Tina Morrow, Stephanie Black, Becky Liming, and Kathy Johnson, numerous great and great-great grandchildren, sisters-in-law Jeanne and Phoebe Centers, and countless other family members and friends. She was a faithful member of the Eastview Church of God where she played piano and was the beloved cafeteria cashier at Beverly Gardens Elementary School for 30 years. It was her wish that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the Eastview Church of God, 5289 Burkhardt Rd, Riverside, Ohio 45431.



