ROBBINS, Carl "Corky"

Carl "Corky" Robbins went to be with his Lord on June 26th with family by his side in

Charlotte, North Carolina.

Carl was born in Sharonville, Ohio, in 1934. He grew up on a farm and proudly served in the U.S. Navy during the Korean War. He was married to Janet "Reenie" Robbins for 62 years until her death in 2018, after which he moved to North

Carolina to live with his daughter and her family. Carl worked at Champion International Paper Company, during which time an on-the-job accident took his right arm in 1966. He became the "one arm whistling mailman" as co-workers fondly

describe, until he retired.

His greatest love aside from family, was serving the Lord. He served faithfully as Sunday school superintendent and bus ministry director for many years at West Side Pentecostal Church, and for the last ten years attended Faith Pentecostal Church of Hamilton, Ohio.

Carl is survived by his sister, Helen Southard, his daughter and her spouse, Jennifer and Clay Hucks, and two grandchildren, Logan and Leah Hucks.

A memorial service will be held at Faith Pentecostal Church, 1590 Eden Park Drive, Hamilton, Ohio, on Thursday, July 8th at 7:00 p.m. with a visitation starting at 6:00 p.m.

