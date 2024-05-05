Robbe, Michael "Mike" John



Age 50, of Oakwood, passed away Thursday, May 2, 2024. Mike was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence and Mary (Wolff) Robbe, grandparents, Edward and Marjorie Wolff, and William and Mary Robbe. Left to cherish his memory are his devoted wife of 21 years, Theresa Robbe; step-son, Adam (Jessica) Smith and their children, Oliver, Alice, and Emma; step-son, Aaron Smith; mother-in-law, Rosalie Vail; brother, Steven (Karen) Robbe; nieces and nephew, Amanda (Doug) LaRue, Valerie (Jared) Peterson, and Nicholas (Anne) Robbe; great nieces and nephews; life-long best friend, Derrick Seal, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. Family will greet friends Friday, May 10 from 9:30AM-10:30AM at St. Charles Borromeo, 4500 Akerman Blvd., Kettering, with a Mass of Christian Burial to follow at 10:30AM. Memorial contributions may be made in Mike's name to Donate Life America. For complete condolences and remembrances, please visit www.routsong.com.



