ROARK, Carrie Sue



Age 81 of Miamisburg, went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, February 28, 2023, at Miller Farm Place. She was surrounded by love and family in her final moments. She was born November 27, 1941, to parents, Roy and Marcia Adams. She grew up in Harlan, KY, where she met her husband of 53 years,



Leslie Roark and together they had three sons. She worked at Elder-Beerman Shoe Warehouse for 13 years. In her free time, Carrie Sue loved to crochet, read her weekly bible verses and spend time with family. She was beloved by all who came to know her for her wisdom, kindness and love that knew no bounds. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband, Leslie, sons, Robert and Michael Roark, brother, Jim Adams, and sister Louise (Tracy) Beach. Carrie Sue is survived by her son Roy Lee Roark and grandson Adam Michael (Ashley) Roark, and granddog Dudley Roark and many extended family who loved and supported her very much. Funeral service will be held, Saturday, March 4th at Woodland Mausoleum Chapel, 118 Woodland Avenue, Dayton from 1 to 3pm. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Dayton or a charity of your choice. Glickler Funeral Home is handling arrangements.

