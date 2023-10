RIX, Graceanne



RIX, Graceanne age 80 of Miami Twp. passed away October 2, 2023. A celebration of her life will be Monday October 9, 2023 from 10 a.m.-12 noon at SouthBrook Church 9095 Washington Church Rd. Miamisburg, OH 45342. Private inurnment will be in Evergreen Cemetery West Carrollton. Sanner Funeral Home West Carrollton.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Sanner Funeral Home Inc

800 S Alex Rd

Dayton, OH

45449