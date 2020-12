RIVERA, Otoniel Sanchez "Tony"



Passed away on Sunday, December 13, 2020, due to complications with COVID-19 and preexisting conditions. Tony was born on April 22, 1943, in San Juan, Puerto Rico, and grew up in New York City. He was a U.S. Army Veteran and retired from Good Samaritan Hospital. Internment at the V.A. Dayton National Cemetery.