Ritter, Theodore E. "Ted"



Theodore "Ted" E. Ritter passed away on January 31, 2024, in Rockford, Illinois.



A Memorial Service will be on Saturday, April 6, 2024, at 1:30 p.m. at Christ United Methodist Church of Rockford, IL. A Visitation will be prior to the service starting at 12:30 p.m. Share memories and condolences online at www.fitzgeraldfh.com.



