Ritchie, Herbert Raymond "Herb"



Herbert Raymond "Herb" Ritchie, 93, of North Vernon, passed away at 11:20 p.m. on Sunday, April 20, 2025, at Keepsake Village in Columbus.



Born January 11, 1932, in Hazard, Kentucky, he was the son of the late George Washington and Zelda (Gibbs) Ritchie. Herb had been the companion of Dorothy (Sweany) Williams for 34 years.



Herb worked for Wright Realtor where he was the maintenance supervisor for over 300 properties and worked with a crew of 12 men. He was also a carpenter. Herb was a member of Southwest Regional Council of Carpenter-Carpenter Union in Ohio, a 4H Leader for several years. He attended the First Baptist Church in North Vernon and was a former member of Middletown Enterprise Baptist in Middletown, Ohio. He enjoyed square dancing, traveling, going to casinos, refurbishing items, anything from a toy to houses, and being outdoors. Herb loved spending time and singing with his family, and he never met a stranger.



Surviving with his companion, Dorothy Williams; are his son, Ralph (Debbie) Ritchie of Alma, Kansas; daughters, Karen Ritchie-Donovan of Toronto, Canada and Susie (Scott) Lamb of Hillsboro, Ohio; sister, Carrie Ritchie-Young of Kentucky; two grandchildren; five great-grandchildren; and numerous cousins.



He was preceded in death by his parents; son, Bruce Ritchie; brothers, Doc, Ed, Rob and Chester Ritchie; and sisters, Judy Hayes and Millie Teasley.



A funeral service for Herb will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, April 27, 2025, at the Dove-Sharp & Rudicel Funeral Home and Cremation Service in North Vernon with Beth Burnett officiating. The visitation for family and friends will be on Sunday from 12:00 p.m. until the time of the service. A visitation and funeral will be held in the Miami Cemetery Chapel in Corwin, Ohio on Monday, April 28, 2025, from 12:00 p.m. until the funeral at 1:00 p.m.



Memorials in honor of Herb may be made through the funeral home to Mercy Rescue and Adoption Inc.



