Ritchey, L. Stanley "Stan"



Lawrence "Stanley" Ritchey, 83 of New Carlisle, passed on to his Lord on July 13th, 2025, in Columbus, OH at the Ross Heart Hospital, OSU. He was born in Chillicothe, Ohio on July 6th, 1942, to Eugene and Dorothy.



Stan dedicated his life to taking care of his family and his work of 30+ years as a self-described "bean counter" at the Department of Defense and, most notably, for the B-2 stealth bomber program before retiring in 1997. He is known for his sharp mind and unwavering work ethic. After retirement, he enjoyed spending summers at his Ohio River home along with wood working, fishing and time with family and friends. He is an avid Cincinnati Reds fan and win or lose, he always said they are simply fun to watch.



He was preceded in death by his wife of 44 years Sandra Ritchey, his parents, and his brothers, Jerry and Douglas. Stan is survived by his daughter Elizabeth Brink (Jamie), grandchildren Derek, Hayley (Jordon), Maya, and Jackie (Ian), and great-grandchildren Aliayah, Grayson, Aria, Acelynn and Everlee and nieces Denise and Miranda. His family loves him dearly, and his legacy of integrity and kindness will live on. A private celebration of life will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made in his name to the American Heart Association. Arrangements have been entrusted to Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com





