LEO (Deis), Rita Ann



Rita A. Leo, age 87, passed away on Sunday, January 4, 2026, in Dayton, OH surrounded by her loving family. She was born on December 23, 1938 who was the daughter of the late William E. and Helen M. (Lewe) Deis. Rita was also preceded in death by her siblings Donald Deis, Jerome Deis, William Kenneth Deis and Helen Marie Heiber (Dies). Rita was preceded in death by her husband of 61 years, David. Rita is survived by her sister Judith Steele: children, Cheryl (Eric), Marie, David (Kristy), Jim, and Bridget (Drew); grandchildren Nick (Rachel), Julia, Chrissy and Allie. Rita lived her life with love, joy, and laughter. She was deeply devoted to her faith, finding comfort and strength in her Catholic beliefs. While Rita devoted many years to her career as a phlebotomist at St. Elizabeth and Kettering Hospital, her family was the center of her world. She cherished every moment spent with her children and grandchildren. Her love for them was unwavering, and her home was always filled with warmth, laughter, and kindness. A Mass of Christian Burial for Rita will take place on Tuesday, January 13, 2026, at 11:00 a.m. in Immaculate Conception Catholic Church with Fr. Satish A. Joseph as celebrant. A Celebration of Life event will be announced later. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton.



Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at https://www.dignitymemorial.com/obituaries/12691286 for the Leo Family.



