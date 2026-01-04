Rita Hughes

Hughes (Mastbaum), Rita A.



Rita A. Hughes (Mastbaum) a native of Dayton Ohio passed away on Sunday, December 28, 2025 at the Otterbein Nursing Home. She is a graduate of Julienne High School Class of 1961. Rita is preceded in death by husband Marvin Edward Hughes, mother and father Richard and Lucille Mastbaum. She is survived by son and daughter in law Douglas and Jacque Hughes, grandchildren Mason and Ava Hughes, sister Mary Pfeiffer (Daniel) and brother Thomas Mastbaum (Gay Ann). The family will greet friends on Monday, January 5, 2026 from 11:00 am-12:30 pm at Westbrock Funeral Home, 5980 Bigger Rd., Kettering followed by a funeral service beginning at 12:30 pm. Rita will then be laid to rest in Calvary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions to the Marianist Environmental Education Center, 4435 E. Patterson Rd. Dayton Ohio 45430 would be greatly appreciated.



