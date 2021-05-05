RISEN, Ruby V.



Ruby V. Risen of Middletown, Ohio, born July 12, 1929, to Walter and Minnie Williams, passed away on May 2, 2021, at Hospice of Butler and



Warren Counties. She is a



retired Middletown Schools



cafeteria worker. In the last few years, since she was home most of the time she enjoyed watching the birds very much. Ruby was a long time member of the Middletown First Church of the Nazarene. Most of all she was devoted to her family. Ruby is survived by 3 children, Wanda (Larry, deceased) Sparks, Elisa Risen, and Charles "Chuck" Risen; grandchildren, Michael (Kendra) Sparks, Amy (Paul) Fletcher, Robert Sparks, and Kelsey (Ryan) Klare; great-grandchildren, Mary Fletcher, Dustin Sparks, Meadow Klare, Makynzie Klare, and Meredith Klare; and many nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents, her siblings, and her oldest son Robert "Bobby". The family would like to thank Pastor Adam (Valerie) Profitt, Dr. Joe Burghard, and Hospice of Butler and Warren Counties. Visitation will be Wednesday, May 5, 2021, from 6:00 p.m. - 8:00 p.m. at Baker Stevens Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., Middletown. A Celebration of Life will be held Thursday, May 6 at 1:00 p.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Adam Profitt officiating.



Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.bakerstevensparramore.com



