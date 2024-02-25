Risch, Billie

Billie Risch, 84, passed away Tuesday, February 20, 2024. She was born September 30, 1939, in Corbin, Kentucky.

Billie worked at Diamond International and went on to work at Armco Steel, where she retired.

Billie was preceded in death by her beloved husband of 37 years; Norbert Wayne Risch, her parents, Lloyd and Sylvia Terrell, her daughter, Tane' Lynn Kiser, nephew, Derrick Terrell. Billie leaves behind her brother and sister-in-law, Ben and LaDema Terrell, her niece, Vicki Smith, three great-nephews, Haven Smith, and Noah & Gabe Terrell. She was loved very much.

A visitation will be held Thursday, February 29, 2024, at Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home, 6850 Roosevelt Ave., 45005, 11:30 AM. The service will follow at 12:30 PM. Entombment will follow at Butler County Memorial Park. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.

