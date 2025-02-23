Rinker, Richard E. "Dick"



Richard E. "Dick" Rinker, 86, of New Carlisle, went home to be with the Lord on Monday, February 17, 2025. Visitation will be held Monday, February 24, 2025, from 4-7pm at Trostel, Chapman, Dunbar & Fraley Funeral Home. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held to honor Dick on Tuesday, February 25, 2025, at 10:30am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, New Carlisle. Burial will follow in Enon Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made at www.trostelchapman.com.





