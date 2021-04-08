RINEHART, Linda

RINEHART (Rothfuss),



Linda Sue



On Sunday, April 4, 2021, Linda Sue (Rothfuss) Rinehart, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away at the age of 77.



She was born August 29, 1943, in Middletown, Ohio, to Ernest and Mary (Ramsayer) Rothfuss. Linda married George Rinehart July 2, 1960. They raised 3 children, Mike, Mindi and Megan.



An avid bowler, fisherwoman and motorcycle enthusiast,



Linda loved her children, grandchildren, and great-grandchildren more than anything. She loved her flowerbeds and picking cicadas off the trees with the grandkids.



Linda was preceded in death by her parents, Ernest and Mary, sister, Patricia Little, nephew, Milford Little, Jr. She is survived by her husband of 60 years, George, and their children, Mike Rinehart (Darcy Spurlin), Mindi (Harold) Dishman, and Megan (Jason) Castle, brother, Tom (Alberta) Rothfuss, sisters-in-law, Delores Smith, Joyce Taylor (Harold Brown), grandchildren,



Tyler (Annie) Dishman, Michael Rinehart, Makayla Rinehart (James Gillespie), Nicole Castle (Kyle Stiver), Eric Castle, Amy Lovely, great-grandchildren, Gracelynn Gillespie, Taylor, Lexi and Gavin Lovely, numerous nieces, nephews, many grand-animals and her very special fur child, Muffy.



The family would like to thank Dr. Reddy, Dr. Hurlburt and Hospice of Middletown for their excellent care, an extra



special thanks, to granddaughters, Makayla and Nikki for



taking such good care of Granny while she was ill.



There will be no services at this time. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Hospice of Middletown, 4418 Lewis Street B, Middletown, Ohio 45044.

