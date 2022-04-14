journal-news logo
RINCK, MICHAEL

RINCK, Michael Sidney

Passed away April 3, 2022, in Melbourne, Florida. He was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on February 12, 1951, to Dorothy Zimmers and Robert Rinck. He leaves behind, longtime companion,

Jodie Valentine of Melbourne; one son, Clayton Neiman

(Kitty), one granddaughter, Bethany of Lexington, Kentucky, one sister, Sally Rinck Thomas (Gary) and many friends in the Palm Bay and Melbourne area. He is preceded in death by his mother, his father and a sister, Barbara Rinck Hammond.

Services were private. Colligan Funeral Home.

