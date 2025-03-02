Riley, Wayne

3 hours ago
Wayne Riley Sr.  Age 80 of Hamilton, passed away Thursday, February 27, 2025. Visitation will be held Thursday, March 6, 2025 from 5  8PM at the Avance Funeral Home and Crematory, 4976 Winton Road, Fairfield, OH, 45014. Funeral to be held Friday morning at 1130AM at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, the family asks that you please direct your memorial contributions to Stahlheber Baptist Church, 1800 Stahlheber Rd., Hamilton, OH, 45013. www.avancefuneralhome.com

