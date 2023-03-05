RILEY, Mark Alan



Age 58, passed away on February 27, 2023, at Miami Valley Hospital. He was born on May 31, 1964, in Dayton, Ohio, to Susan (Besch) and Hadden Richard Riley. He is a 1982 graduate of Troy High School. When he attended school, he wrestled for Vandalia-Butler and then Troy. He worked for the family-owned Quality Beer Distributor (Stroh's) and then went on to work for JB Mulch & Pavers Landscaping. He enjoyed watching sports, specifically the Cincinnati Reds, NASCAR, and the Cleveland Browns. When he wasn't watching sports, you could find him at the lake catching turtles and saving them from the side of the road. He is preceded in death by his father and a brother, Hadden Scott Riley. He is survived by his mother; his long-time significant other Linda Kopacz and son Bradley (Erin) Kopacz; his brother Scott's wife Jonanne Riley; his brother Kevin Richard Riley; his sister Jill Christine (Samuel) Hassler; his daughters Caryn Danielle Thomas and Kenzie (Blake) Kangdouangnhot and her sister Chelsea Gunthert; grandsons Josiah and Elliot; granddaughters Marlee Rose and Caylee; nieces and nephews Hadden Jacob Riley (Lina), Wesley Adam Weir (Jessi), Erica Sharp Williams, Robin Susan Riley and many other nieces and nephews and other family members the Wassons and Weilers and many close friends. A special thanks to niece Robin for medical care and support. Services will be at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, you may make memorial gifts to the Humane Society of Greater Dayton, 1661 Nicholas Rd, Dayton, OH 45417.

