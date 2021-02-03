RILEY, Manford



Age 92, of Trenton, Ohio, departed this life after a short



illness on Saturday, January 30, 2021. He was born by a



mid-wife on March 19, 1928, in Tyner, Jackson County, Kentucky, and moved to Ohio, in the late 1930's. Manford served in the United States



Marine Corps during the



Korean Conflict. He retired from Chrysler in 1989 with 25 years of service. He was a member of the VFW of West Milton and the Fraternal Order of Eagles #528. Manford enjoyed golfing, casinos, long back-road car rides everywhere, flea markets, and country music, along with Pall Malls and bourbon on Sundays until the last few months. His philosophy in life was: "If you're not living on the edge, you're taking up too much space!" Preceding him in death were his life



partner, Betty Szercsak; his daughter, Linda Morrison; his brother, Vernon Wallace Riley - a WW II Army Veteran; his



sister, Scharlena Champion; his son-in-law, Robert "Bob"



Hollister; and his favorite only dog, Corky. He is adored and sadly missed by his daughters, Kathy Hollister and Mary (Brian) Bieber; six grandchildren, Rhonda (Stephen) King, Kelly (Heather) Hollister, Tellie Baumgartner, Jenna Combs, Abi Bieber, and Jake (Marie) Bieber; eight great-grandchildren, Miranda, Tyler, Mackenzie, Mason, Colby, Tate, Delila and Lorena; three great-great-grandchildren, Oren, Theodore and Gabriel; and extended family and friends. Graveside services will be Friday, February 5, 2021, at 2:00 p.m. at Greenwood Cemetery, Hamilton, Section 14, with Dr. Dan Flory officiating. Military Honors will be presented by the Franklin VFW Honor Guard. Interment will follow. Arrangements by Herr-Riggs



Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at www.herr-riggs.com.

