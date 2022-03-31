RILEY, Madeleine "Pat"



Age 87, of Springboro, daughter of the late Chester and



Thelma (Lewis) McGuire, was born July 17, 1934, at Cannal City, Kentucky, and departed this life on March 26, 2022. She was united in marriage on



November 28, 1953, to the late James Riley. They celebrated 66 years of marriage together



before his passing in 2019.



Madeleine is survived by her children, Pam Schmidt, Donna Champion (Del), Rhonda



Webber, Jason Riley (Jennifer), and Courtney Tehoke (Robert); eleven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren; sister, Faye McGuire and brother, Gary McGuire.



She was preceded in death by her husband; parents; siblings, Ernestine McNeilan, Eddyth Tomlinson, Dorothy Lewis,



Georgia Dryden, Jackie McGuire, Chester McGuire and Marion Gilbert McGuire. Madeleine's passion was her family and home. She enjoyed sharing her family history in albums and stories. She loved to cook and work on home improvement projects. Above all else, she enjoyed spending time with her family. Visitation to be held from 11 am until 1 pm on



Saturday, April 2, 2022, at the Anderson Funeral Home,



40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Funeral services immediately following beginning at 1 pm at the Anderson Funeral Home, 40 North Main Street, Springboro, Ohio 45066. Minister Ron Stinson will be officiating. Burial will be at Miami Valley Memory Gardens in Centerville. Fond



memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at



www.andersonfunerals-springboro.com for the Riley family.



