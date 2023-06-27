RILEY, Lois E.



94, of Dayton, passed away Tuesday, June 20, 2023 at her home. Lois was born to Richard Alonzo "Bon" & Belle (Logan) Lay on June 17, 1929 in Lay, Kentucky. She has been a resident of Ohio since 1948. Preceded in death by her parents; step-mother, Dessie Lay; sister, Joann (Jim) Copeland; former husband, Leslie Durham; 5 infant siblings. Survived by her husband of 52 years, Virgil Riley; daughter, Susan Durham; step-children, Lisa (Joe) Crabtree, Robert "Bobby" (Trish) Riley & Leslie Beaty (Kenny); 8 grandchildren & 20 great grandchildren; sisters, Mary Belle Torres & Bonnie Moore (Wayne); brother, Richard Lay (Michelle); numerous nieces, nephews & many friends. The family will receive friends from 12 noon to 1 p.m. Wednesday, June 28, 2023 at the Morton & Whetstone Funeral Home, 139 S. Dixie Drive, Vandalia, with the funeral service at 1 p.m. Chaplain Duane Davis, officiating. The burial will follow at the Miami Valley Memory Gardens, Centerville. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Condolences can be shared at www.MortonWhetstoneFH.com.



