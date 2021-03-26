RILEY, John Squire



John Squire Riley, 75, passed away at his home on Wednesday, March 24, 2021, in Hamilton, OH. He was born February 3, 1946, to Samuel and Isabelle (Smith) Riley in Perry Co., KY.



He graduated from Buckhorn High School in 1964. Ten days later he joined the US Air Force and trained in Texas. He served in Panama, Oklahoma, and Vietnam as an Air Policeman. He worked as a police officer in Hazard, KY, from 1968-69. He came to Ohio in 1969 for work. He worked at Avon for 24 years and Fairfield Township Police Department for 26 years. He retired in 1995 due to blindness caused by Agent Orange.



He was preceded in death by his parents Sam and Isabelle Riley; five brothers Bert, Ed, Billy, Charlie, Glenn and a



sister Helen.



He is survived by his wife of 52 years Eva Carol (McIntosh) Riley; their three children Greg (Jackie) Riley, Michelle Riley, Amanda (Brian) Teates; six grandkids Kerina, Chase, Dryden, Contessa, Evander and Kyle, one great-grandkid Denali; a brother Sam and a sister Ruth; a best friend Vernon Shobe; and numerous nieces, nephews, other family members and friends.



A visitation will be held on Sunday, March 28, 2021, from 5 p.m. – 7 p.m. at Rose Hill Funeral Home, 2565 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, OH 45011. A visitation will also be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 12 p.m. – 1 p.m. with the funeral service to follow. Burial will be at Rose Hill Burial Park following the funeral service, where military rites will be held.



