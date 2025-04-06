Riley, Donald A. "Sonny"



Donald A. "Sonny" Riley, 78, of Springfield, passed away peacefully on April 3, 2025. He was born July 16, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, the son of Don and Maxine Riley. He was a proud graduate from Ohio University and was a member of The Original Marching 110. Sonny started his musical teaching career in 1969 at Eastern Brown High School in Brown County Ohio, followed by 11 years teaching at several schools in Oklahoma. He finished his career at Shawnee High School in Springfield, Ohio, where he taught for 22 years. Over the years throughout his teaching career, his bands and students received numerous high accolades and awards. Sonny was also an avid swimmer and spent many years working and managing various pools in Oklahoma and Ohio, most notably The Springfield Municipal Pool, formally known as The Olympic Swim Club. Sonny was a loyal Reds fan and enjoyed attending many games over the years. His all-time favorite player being the famous Pete Rose. Sonny was preceded in death by his parents. He is survived by his wife of 54 years, Mary K. Riley, His five children, Brent (Nicole), Scott, Andy (Kelly), Rochelle, and Jonathan. He was joyously blessed with fourteen grandchildren, Jacob (Amanda), Zachary (Caroline), Shelby (Ryan), Jason, Katie (Vinny), Gavin, Will, Issac, Sarah, Anna, O'Marion, Lu'Cia, Adrian, and Christian, as well as six great-grandchildren. Known to many as Mr. Riley, he left his mark and touched the lives of many students and colleagues. More than a teacher, he kept in touch with many of his former students and considered them friends. Family and friends will be received on Friday, April 11, 2025 from 6:00-8:00 PM & Saturday, April 12, 2025 from 1:00-4:00 PM, both at the Jackson Lytle and Lewis Life Celebration Center, Springfield. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Save The Music Foundation and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation of Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed to the family by visiting www.jacksonlytle.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com