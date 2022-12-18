journal-news logo
RILEY, Billy

Obituaries
2 hours ago

RILEY, Billy R.

Age 79, of Germantown, passed away December 15, 2022. Visitation will be Tuesday, December 20, 2022, from 4-6 PM at the Germantown First Church of God, 760 Farmersville Pike, Germantown. Funeral services will be at the church on Wednesday, December 20, 2022, at 11:00am. Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home serving the family, online condolences can be left at www.arpprootfh.com.

Funeral Home Information

Arpp, Root & Carter Funeral Home

29 N Main St

Germantown, OH

45327

https://www.arpprootfh.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

