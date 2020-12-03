RIKE, Martha

RIKE (Rish), Martha Lynn



It is with great sorrow that the family announces Martha's (Mardi) passing. She was born September 20, 1946, in Dayton, Ohio, to Walter and Mary Rish and was a long-time Oakwood resident. Martha graduated from Fairmont High School and received both her Bachelor's and Master's Degrees from the University of Dayton. She spent her entire career as an



educator and demonstrated a passion for her students and their achievement that was unparalleled. She taught at



Francis Scott Key Junior High School in the Prince George County School System, Fairmont High School, as well as French and Spanish for 32 years at Carroll High School. At Carroll, she was affectionately known as "Madame Rike" and received



Achievement and Teacher of the Year Awards. Her love for her students and fellow educators was second only to her love of family and deep and abiding faith. She was an avid



supporter of Dayton Flyers basketball, an accomplished



pianist, and a crossword puzzle aficionado. Martha's caring nature and genuine concern for others will be missed by those who knew her. She was preceded in death by parents, Walter and Mary Rish, and by a nephew, Eddie Rish. She is survived by her husband of fifty-three years, William Rike; brother, Walter Rish (Colleen); sons, David Rike (Tonya) and Jon Rike (Jojo); grandchildren, Cecilia, Sophia, Zoey, and Charlie;



sister-in-law, Deb Oliver (Barry); nephews and niece, Josh,



Jason, Mark, Ryan, Christopher, Allison, and special friend



Angela Wyant. Due to COVID-19, there will be a viewing and graveside service at the convenience of the family with a



memorial service to follow at a later date. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made in honor of Martha Rike to Carroll High School www.carrollhs.org/giving under the tab



"Memorial Gift". Donations can also be mailed to Carroll High School at 4524 Linden Avenue, Dayton, Ohio 45432 RE:



Martha Rike Memorial. Condolences may be sent to



www.tobiasfuneralhome.com