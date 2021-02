RIHM, Barbara J.



Barbara J. Rihm, 93, passed quietly into the arms of her savior and to be with Bob on Sunday, January 31. She is survived by her brother, Donald Shumaker; 3 children, David, Keith, and Jean; 6 grandchildren & numerous great-grandchildren. Her loss will be greatly missed. A celebration of her life will be held February 24 from 10:30 - 11:30 at Grace Christian Fellowship, 1645 Spaulding Rd., Dayton, Ohio, friends and family welcome.