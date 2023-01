RIGGS, Anthony "Tony"



Age 75, of Dayton, passed away Friday January 6, 2023. Visitation will be 5-8pm, Wednesday, January 11, 2023, at Baker Hazel Snider Funeral Home, 5555 Philadelphia Dr., Dayton, OH 45415. Mass of Christian Burial will be held 10AM, Thursday, January 12 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 411 E. 2nd Street, Dayton, OH 45402. See full obit at



www.bakerhazelsnider.com