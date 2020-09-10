RIFE, Ernest L. Age 88, of Dayton, went to be with the Lord on September 7, 2020. He was born June 9, 1932, in Dayton, Ohio, to the late Ernest C. and Chloe Rife. In addition to his parents, Ernie was preceded in death by his children, Ernest L. Rife, Jr. and Debra L. Campbell; and sisters, Ruth Quast, Sandra Cramer, Izella Satterfield and Delores Koehler. Ernie is survived by his wife of over 30 years, Sharon Rife; children, Richard L. Rife (Therese), Vicki Gleason (Aaron), Cathie Georges (Thomas), Theresa Snyder (Bo) and Sabrina Bennett; grandchildren, Fred, Hope, Shawn, Aaron, Nathan, Stacey, Eric, Sirena, William, Tiffany, Tyler, Sophia, Camarin, Alexander, Daniel, Travis, Christopher, Joshua and Megan; 15 great-grandchildren; sisters, Betty Baker, Sue Ann Schirmer (Raymond) and Sharon Motasky; many nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Ernie was the Owner of R&R Painting for over 40 years and retired from there. He was a member of Cornerstone Baptist Temple. Ernie loved the outdoors, traveling, camping and was an avid motorcyclist. Ernie loved God and his family more than anything in the world, as well as his beloved dog, Peanut. Ernie was the most kind, generous, compassionate, caring man and will be missed by all who knew him. Visitation will be held from 4:30-6:30 pm on Friday, September 11, 2020, at Cornerstone Baptist Temple, 1707 Ohmer Street, Dayton, where the funeral service will begin at 6:30 pm. Pastor Jerry Siler officiating. Ernie's family would like to send a special thank you to all of the doctors and nurses who took such great care of Ernie. Contributions may be made in Ernie's memory to the DaVita Dialysis Center. Arrangements entrusted to Newcomer North Chapel, 4104 Needmore Road. To share a memory of Ernie or leave a special message for his family, please visit www.NewcomerDayton.com

