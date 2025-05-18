Riedel, Claudia Gail



age 89, of Centerville, Ohio, passed away peacefully on May 14, 2025. Born in Brooklyn, New York, on November 26, 1935, to Marcelle and Vernon Cline, Claudia was a dedicated professional and community member. She graduated from John Adams High School and attended Katherine Gibbs Secretarial School, launching her career at NBC in New York City. Later, she contributed to her community by volunteering at Oxhead Road Elementary and managing the books for her husband's construction company. Claudia retired from Nalco Chemical Company in 1995. A committed member of Living Water Lutheran Church, Claudia was active in the Far Hills Chapter Eastern Star and the Centerville Women's Civic Club. She cherished friendships and enjoyed traveling and playing cards. Funeral services will be held on May 21, 2025, at Routsong Funeral Home, with visitation from 11:00 am to 12:00 pm, followed by a service and graveside ceremony at Evergreen Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to SISCA. For full remembrance please visit www.Routsong.com



