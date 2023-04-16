X

Rieck, Harold

Obituaries
1 hour ago

Rieck, Harold Robert

RIECK, Harold R., Jr., age 96 of Dayton, passed Monday, April 10, 2023. A gathering of family and friends for a viewing and visitation to honor Harold will be held Wednesday, April 19, 2023 from 4:00 to 8:00 pm at Carillon Park Kettering Family Education Center, 1000 Carillon Blvd., Dayton, Ohio 45409. A celebration of Harold's life will be held at 6:00 pm. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to The Rieck Children's Center at United Rehabilitation Services. https://ursdayton.org/donate/

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.tobiasfuneralhome.com for the Rieck family.

