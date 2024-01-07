Riebesell, Carmen Allyn



Carmen Allyn (McGinnis) Riebesell, age 71, passed away on Thursday, January 4, 2024. She was born on January 14, 1952 in Dayton, Ohio, daughter of the late Norman Victor McGinnis and Betty Rae (Fearing) Kennard Adams. Carmen was a retired technician from Toyota Motor Manufacturing. Carmen graduated from Wilbur Wright High School in Dayton, Ohio. Carmen was a very loving and generous person. She was an active member of The Old Paris Road Church of God, a member of the choir, the Ladies Prayer Team and enjoyed helping make food for people in need at church. She enjoyed card making, playing Bunko, shopping and going out to eat. Carmen is survived by two sisters, Peggy R. McGinnis Schulke and Gail D. (Raymond) Tipton; two brothers, Michael K. (Judy) McGinnis and Dale L. (Victoria) Kennard; a host of nieces and nephews that she dearly loved; her dear friends, Lisa and Dennis Lewis, her church family and the Stamping Up Card Class Members. In addition to her parents, Carmen was preceded in death by one sister, Luann Kennard; her step-father, Bill Kennard; her eleven "fur babies" that she treated like they were her children, Harley, Daisy, Megan, Trey, Dee-Dee, Mindy, Coco, Pepper, Bella Jean, Minnie and Lucy. Visitation will be Monday, January 8, 2024 at The Old Paris Road Church of God from Noon until time of service at 2:00 P.M. with Pastor Jack Whitacker and Pastor Joseph Grant officiating. There will be visitation on Tuesday, January 9, 2024 at Gard Funeral Home, 67 West Dayton Street, West Alexandria, Ohio from 11am until time of service at Noon. Burial will follow at Fairview Cemetery in West Alexandria, Ohio. Serving as pallbearers will be Joe Lewis, Joe "Tex" Johnson, Andrew Coffman, Patrick McGinnis, Kevin Welchance and Dale Kennard. Memorial contributions may be directed to The Lexington Humane Society, 1600 Old Frankfort Pike, Lexington, Kentucky 40504, The Old Paris Road Church of God, 1859 Old Paris Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40505 or Bluegrass hospice Care, 1733 Harrodsburg Road, Lexington, Kentucky 40504. The family would like to express their sincere appreciation to Bluegrass Hospice Care and her special friend and neighbor, Lisa Lewis and her family for taking such wonderful and devoted care of Carmen in her time of need. Online condolences and other remembrances may be sent to the family by visiting www.gardfuneralhome.com.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com