RIDINGER, Ron Eugene

75, May 8, 1945 - April 22, 2021. He is preceded in death by mom, Leoma; dad, Eugene; son, Greg. Ron is survived by his wife of 40 years, Ginny; sister, Jan and husband, Jon Griffith;

Jan's 5 children, Kelli, Tracy, Leslie, Jaimee, and Brad; two stepsons, Patrick and wife Shari Brucken and Scott Brucken. He graduated Miamisburg High School, 1963 and Ohio University, 1967. Owner of Washington Meadows Landscaping. In the winter he drove the Zamboni for the city of Kettering. Graveside services will be held at 11:00 am, Friday, May 7, 2021, at Hillgrove Cemetery, Miamisburg. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hospice of Dayton. Please visit www.newcomerdayton.com to share a memory in the family guest book.

