RIDER, William Jacob "Jake"



Age 80, of Spring Valley, passed away Friday, July 16th, 2021.



He was born June 20th, 1941, to Mary (Williams) and William L. Rider. Jake earned his Bachelor of Science in Agricultural Economics from the University of Rhode Island. He started OEM Corporation in 1978, where he worked hard for many years until his retirement.



He was preceded in death by his parents. Jake is survived by his wife Mary (Gribbons), sister Mary Helen Aneskewich,



children William K. Rider, John J. Rider, Jill (Thomas) M. Lisy, Amy (Hector) C. Ingram, and Michal (Carrie) J. Rider, grandchildren Nicholas Rider, Benjamin (Emily) Rider, Jacob Rider, Camille Rider, Thomas Lisy, Kathererine (Brandon) Petiya, Mary Lisy, Angus Ingram, Duncan Ingram, Eleanor Inram,



Abigail Rider, John Rider, and William Rider, and great-grandchildren Emily Petiya and Edwin Petiya.



To help the family celebrate his life, you are invited to share during his visitation at Conner & Koch Life Celebration Home (92 W. Franklin St. Bellbrook, Ohio 45305) on Thursday, July 22nd, 2021, from 6:00 to 9:00 pm. Mass of Christian Burial will be held Friday, July 23rd, 2021, at 11:00 am at St. Brigid



Catholic Church (312 Fairground Road Xenia, Ohio 45385).



In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Hospice of Dayton (324 Wilmington Ave, Dayton, OH 45420) or the Spring Valley Tree Commission (8 E. Main Ste., Spring Valley, OH 45370). You are welcome to send a condolence or share a story or picture about Jake at www.ConnerAndKoch.com.

