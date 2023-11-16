Riddle, Mayme

Riddle (Richardson), Mayme Sue



Mayme Sue Riddle (Nee Richardson), age 89, beloved mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, November 14th, 2023. She was born on September 1st, 1934 to parents Owen Richardson and Mildred (Hickman) Richardson. Mayme Sue is survived by her son, Jeff (Terri) Riddle, daughter, Shelley Alexander, her grandchildren, David (Liz) Imhoff, Susan (David) Cook, Carson (Daniel Massa) Alexander, Owen Alexander, great-grandchildren, Cameron Cook, Kylee Cook, Natalie Imhoff, Molly Imhoff, sisters, Roberta Johnson, Dorothy Montgomery, and several nieces and nephews. She was preceeded in death by her parents, her husband, her daughters Roslyn Riddle Imhoff and Wanda Riddle Helinger. A visitation will be held on Saturday, Novmber 18th, 2023 at Yankee Road First Church of God, 3029 Yankee Road, Middletown, Ohio, 45044, at 10:00 AM  12:00 PM. A service will follow at 12 PM with Reverend Kevin Collins being the officiant. Internment will be at Woodside Cemetery. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared with the family at www.bakerstevensparramore.com.





Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Baker-Stevens-Parramore Funeral Home

1500 Manchester Avenue

Middletown, OH

45042

https://www.bakerstevensparramore.com