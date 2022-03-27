RIDDER, Marylu

RIDDER (Mills), Marylu



91, of Springfield passed away peacefully on Wednesday, March 23, 2022, at her residence with her beloved family by her side. She was born on September 24, 1930, in Springfield, the daughter of the late Robert and Mary (Hickman) Mills. Survivors include her five daughters, Linda Troyer, Kathy Deakyne, Bethanne Adams,



Julie (Gary) McNeal and Janis Bussard; six grandchildren, Kim (Joe) Mason, Kayci Arnold, Zack (Lauren) Myers, Ashly (John) Brimyer, Lindsey (Kenny) Passino and Derek Bussard; 14 great-grandchildren and one great-great-grandson. She was preceded in death by her first husband, Allen Ridder; second husband, John Ford and one son, David Ridder. A gathering of family and friends will be held on Monday, March 28, 2022, from 5-6 pm in the LITTLETON & RUE FUNERAL HOME. A celebration of Marylu's life will begin at 6 pm in the funeral home with Pastor Kevin Scheuller officiating. You may express



condolences to the family at www.littletoandrue.com.



