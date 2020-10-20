RIDDELL, Pearl Irene



Age 80, formerly of Middletown, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020, at Tri Star Stonecrest Hospital, in Smyrna, Tennessee, after postsurgical complications. She had been living in Tennessee for one year and three months to be with her son and sister. She was born October 22, 1939, in Mt. Sterling, Kentucky. She had been employed in the Dietary Department at Middletown Regional Hospital before her retirement. Pearl was a 40-year member of the Oasis Church in Middletown, and presently a member of Turning Point Church in Murfreesboro, Tennessee. She enjoyed sewing and baking. Preceding her in death were her parents, Joseph and Lily (Branham) Banks; her husband, Roscoe Riddell in 2012; one son, William E. Moore in May 2020; and one daughter, Cynthia Newman in May 2005. She is survived by her son, Bill Moore; four grandchildren, Rachael (Robert) Gibson, Alaura Newman, Jacob Newman and Shelby Moore; five great-grandchildren; one sister, Juanita (David) Stubbs; one brother, Daniel (Amy) Banks; and many nieces, nephews,



extended family and friends. Visitation will be Wednesday, October 21, 2020, from 6:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at the Herr-Riggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Funeral services will be Thursday, October 22, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. at the funeral home with Pastor Gary Ashley officiating. Interment will be at Woodside Cemetery, Middletown. Arrangements by HerrRiggs Funeral Home, 210 S. Main St., Middletown. Condolences may be sent to the family at



www.herr-riggs.com