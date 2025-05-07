Rickey, Matthew Ryan



Matthew Ryan Rickey, 42, of Springfield (Mad River Township), Ohio, died Sunday, May 4, 2025, at his home, after a brief but courageous battle with colon cancer. He was born November 20, 1982, in Portsmouth, Ohio, the son of Larry and Karen (Shupert) Rickey, of Lucasville, Ohio.



Matt was a graduate of Lucasville Valley High School (2001), where he played trumpet and French horn in the marching band, among other activities. He was a twice graduate of Wright State University (B.S. Electrical Engineering, 2005, and M.S. Engineering, 2010), where he also served as an adjunct instructor in Electrical Engineering. He earned his Professional Engineer (PE) license in 2023.



Matt was active in Boy Scouts for many years, earning the rank of Eagle Scout (1998) with Troop 37 in Rosemount, and Order of the Arrow, Vigil Honor (2000) with Tecumseh Lodge 65. Recently, Matt served as a den leader with Cub Scout Pack 36 in Enon.



Matt had worked at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, near Dayton, Ohio, for over 20 years. At the time of his death, he was employed as Senior Electronics Engineer and Manager of the Component Research Air Facility for the Air Force Research Laboratory, Aerospace Systems Directorate (AFRL/RQ).



Matt is survived by his wife, Lisa (Pasquinelli) Rickey, of Springfield (Mad River Township), whom he married on May 3, 2008; a son, John "Jack" Rickey, at home; his parents; one brother, Dan Rickey of Lucasville; grandparents, Lawrence Rickey and Delores Shupert, both of Lucasville; his father- and mother-in-law, Ron and Patty Pasquinelli of Minford; sisters-in-law Gina (Jerry) June of Batavia and Sara (Chase) Hoover of Upper Arlington; two nieces and five nephews. He was preceded in death by his grandfather John "Jack" Shupert and his grandmother Virginia Rickey.



Funeral services will be 11:00 AM Friday, May 9, 2025 at Melcher Hammer Funeral Home in Portsmouth. Inurnment will follow at Greenlawn Cemetery. A visitation for friends and family will be at the funeral home on Thursday from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM. A Dayton/Springfield area memorial will also be held later. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to SOMC Hospice, 1805 27th Street, Portsmouth.



Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com