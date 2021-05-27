journal-news logo
X

RICKETTS, Ormonde

ajc.com

Obituaries | 1 hour ago

RICKETTS, Ormonde B.

79, of Springfield, passed away on May 25, 2021, in his home. Ormonde was born on March 7, 1942, in Springfield, to Charles and Beatrice (Black) Ricketts. He was a team

captain for OSU football in 1963 and completed two tours in Vietnam earning a Bronze Star Medal. After completing his master's degree, he was

employed by the Springfield City Schools as a teacher and coach for 22 years and retired in 1993. He was also a member of First Christian Church. Survivors include his children, Darrin (Angela) Ricketts of

Bloomington, IN, Jason (Kelli) Ricketts of Nashville, TN, Sam (Mandi) Ricketts of Morrow, OH; 10 grandchildren; sister,

Linda Nolten of Naperville, IL; brother, Charlie Ricketts of Springfield; friend and caretaker, Ann Hensley; and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Marcia Barga. Visitation will be held from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m., on Friday in the CONROY FUNERAL HOME. A private funeral service will be held for the family. Interment will take place in the Veteran's Section of Ferncliff Cemetery.

Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

In Other News

© 2021 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top