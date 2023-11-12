Richter, Mary Ann



age 81 of Hamilton, passed away on Monday, October 30, 2023. Mary Ann was born in Hamilton, Ohio on November 21, 1941 to the late Ray and Anna Mae (Schurfranz) Cole. Mary Ann graduated from Notre Dame High School, class of 1959 and attended Our Lady of Cincinnati College where she earned her Bachelor of Education. She began her teaching career in 1961 as a student teacher at Sacred Heart of Jesus School in Fairfield. She married her childhood sweetheart, Thomas Richter in 1963. She completed the school year and together they moved to Goldsboro, NC where Tom was stationed with the Air Force. They returned to Dayton where Tom went back to college and Mary Ann taught at St. James Catholic School. They later moved to the Cleveland area and had three children before returning to their hometown of Hamilton. She taught at Elda Elementary in Ross and later within the Hamilton School District. Throughout her teaching career she completed two master's degrees at Miami University and one at Xavier University. As an elementary school teacher, one of her favorite books was The Giving Tree, a book that reflected her kind, caring and giving nature. Her love, support and dedication to her family was demonstrated through her countless hours traveling to every game, every event, every time. Mary Ann will be dearly missed by her loving husband, Thomas L. Richter; her children, Karen Ann (Rodney) Bertram, John (Kimberly) Richter, and Daniel J. Richter (and his daughter, Gracie); her grandchildren, Abbey (Chandler Shively) Titzer, Ana (Dominic) Isadore, Rachel Titzer, Sarah Beth Richter, Maria Richter, Jonathan Richter, Gracie Richter, Maggie Bertram, and Kolton Bertram; her great-grandchildren, Simeon and Ellis; her brothers, Jim (Shinobu) Cole, Ray (Fran) Cole, Bob (Catherine) Cole; many extended family members, friends, and over 43 years worth of students. Visitation will be held on Tuesday, November 14, 2023 from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM at Brown Dawson Flick Funeral Home, 1350 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio. Funeral Mass will be held at Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 2550 Millville Ave., Hamilton, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 15, 2023 at 10:00 AM with Fr. Jeff Silver officiating. Memorial contributions can be made to Badin High School.



Funeral Home Information

Brown-Dawson-Flick Funeral Home

1350 Millville Avenue

Hamilton, OH

45013

https://www.browndawsonflick.com/