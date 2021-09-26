RICHARDSON-LANGFORD, Ethel



Age 91, went home to be with the Lord on September 24, 2021. Ethel was born on May 15, 1930, in Woodbine, KY. She graduated from Hall HS, Cumberland College and Wright State University. She was an elementary teacher and retired from the Oakwood Schools. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter and Dixie Faulkner; siblings Thelma (Buddy), Burt (Gert), Lucille (Lee), Larry, Christine (Glen); first husband Walter and 2nd husband Joe Langford. She is survived by her son Randy (Lin); granddaughter Alexis; great-grandchildren Kallie, Kayla, Addison, Timothy; stepdaughters Debbie and Joy, siblings Midge (Dick), Delbert (Roselynn); sister-in-law Joan and many nieces, nephews and friends. Ethel enjoyed attending church, golfing, fishing, painting, dancing and especially spending time with her family and friends. Celebration of life services will be held at Tobias Funeral Home, 5471 Far Hills Ave., Dayton, on Thursday, September 30. Visitation will be from 5:00-6:00 and the funeral at 6:00 pm. There will be a private burial service on Friday at the Bellbrook Cemetery. In lieu of flowers or gifts, donations can be made to Hospice of Dayton. Online condolences may be sent to



