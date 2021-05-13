RICHARDSON, Justus

RICHARDSON, Jr., Justus



It is with great pleasure, that the family of Justus Richardson Jr. can share with his entire family and friends, his passing and joyous meeting with our Lord Jesus Christ on Monday, May 10, 2021. This is what



Justus has lived for. He leaves behind a legacy of a life lived for God and helping others to give their lives to Jesus Christ. Justus, age 98, was born in



Irvine, Kentucky, on March 20, 1923, the son of Justus and Bertha (Hymer) Richardson. On December 24, 1942, in Irvine, Kentucky, he married Mable Emree and she preceded him in death in 2020. Justus was



employed by the Mosler Safe Company for numerous years, retiring in 1984. He was a member of the Bridgewater Church. Justus loved cutting grass and socializing by visiting nursing homes. Justus is survived by two daughters, Maye Gregory and Barbara (Denver "Gene") Bailey; his 6 grandchildren, Mark (Carol) Gregory, Tina (Henry) Deardruff, Jennifer (Greg)



Anderson, Denny (Marsha) Bailey, Amy (Jim) Hopkins and Kami Kidd; his 11 great-grandchildren; his 4 great-great-grandchildren; his sister-in-law, Edna Creech; and numerous other relatives and friends. Justus is preceded in death by his parents; his wife of 78 years, Mable Richardson; and three



siblings, twin, William Truman Richardson, Anetta Spurlock, and Jay Richardson. Graveside Service will be held at Rose Hill Burial Park, 2421 Princeton Road, Hamilton, Ohio, on Saturday, May 15, 2021, at 12:00 PM. Memorial contributions can be made to Bridgewater Church. Condolences may be left at



browndawsonflick.com