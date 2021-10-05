journal-news logo
RICHARDSON, Arma

RICHARDSON, Arma

Age 85, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord, September 26, 2021. She is survived by

loving family and friends. Walk through visitation 11:30 AM -12:30 PM, Thursday, October

7, 2021, at H. H. Roberts

Mortuary. Private Family

service. Interment Willow

View Cemetery.


MASK ARE REQUIRED.

HHRoberts.com


Funeral Home Information

H. H. Roberts Mortuary, Inc.

38 S. Gettysburg Avenue

Dayton, OH

45417

https://www.hhroberts.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

