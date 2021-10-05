RICHARDSON, Arma



Age 85, of Dayton, went home to be with the Lord, September 26, 2021. She is survived by



loving family and friends. Walk through visitation 11:30 AM -12:30 PM, Thursday, October



7, 2021, at H. H. Roberts



Mortuary. Private Family



service. Interment Willow



View Cemetery.



MASK ARE REQUIRED.



HHRoberts.com