RICHARDS, James L. James L. Richards, 86, of Kettering, Ohio. Funeral Services for James Leo Richards will be private. Burial will take place at Grove Cemetery in Kenton. The Price-McElroy Funeral Home in Kenton is assisting the family with arrangements. James passed away on Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at the Kettering Medical Center, after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jim proudly served for many years in the U.S. Navy during the European Occupation, Cuba Crisis, Lebanon Conflict, Korean War and Vietnam. Jim is a member of the St. Anthony Catholic Parish in Dayton, Ohio. He also served as Youth Chairman for the Knights of Columbus, Council 500, Norfolk, Virginia, for many years. After his military career he worked for the Virginia State Liquor Board before transferring to the state of Ohio, where he was employed until his retirement at the Ohio State Board of Liquor Control. He also worked for Arrow Wine & Liquor in Centerville, Ohio, for seven years. Jim is survived by his son, John Grande and wife, Sheela Grande of Martha's Vineyard, Mass.; two grandsons, Austin Grande of Martha's Vineyard and Eric Reubens of Martha's Vineyard; two granddaughters, Emelyn Grande of Reno, Nevada, and Cindy Lewis of Mass.; and also lifelong friend, family and brother in Christ, Bill Madory of Kettering, Ohio. The family would like to take this opportunity to give a special thanks to the Dayton Veteran Medical Center for the excellent care and unending concern for Jim's medical needs. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the St. Vincent DePaul Society, Dayton, Ohio. Online condolences may be expressed at pricefh.net.

