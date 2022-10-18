RICHARDS, Betty L.



Betty L. Richards, age 75, formerly of Oxford, passed away Friday, October 14, 2022, at Huntington Court, in Hamilton. She was born on August 4, 1947, in Hamilton, the daughter of William and Clarice (Whiteman) Alexander. She was a graduate of Preble-Shawnee High School. She was employed for many years at Walmart in Hamilton. She was preceded in death by her parents and her husband, David Richards. Betty is survived by her son, Shawn Herron, Hamilton; her daughter Crystal Herron, Dayton; her stepdaughter, Dawn Boyles, Dayton; her sister, Nancy Studer, Eaton; two brothers, Robert (Lois) Alexander, Indian Lake and Paul (Connie) Alexander, Richmond, IN; 8 grandchildren, Marcus Herron, Kaleb Herron, Autumn Herron and Cheyenne Herron; Tiffany Phillips, Tara Williams, Jacob Combs and Jesse Allen and 9 great-grandchildren. A memorial visitation will be held from 5pm to 7pm Thursday, October 20, 2022, at Weigel Funeral Home, 980 N. W. Washington Blvd., Hamilton, Ohio 45013. Online condolences may be expressed at



