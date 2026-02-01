Richard Wilborn

Wilborn, Richard A.



Age 67 of Dayton departed this life on Monday, January 26, 2026. He was preceded in death by his father William Wilborn Jr., brothers Ronald and Reginald Wilborn. He leaves to cherish his memory mother, Alicia Crosby; sisters, Felicia Dillard, TN, Cynthia Wilborn, Kettering and Andrea Wilborn, Dayton. Many other loving family and friends. Funeral Service 11 AM, Thursday, February 5, 2026 at H. H. Roberts Mortuary, 38 S. Gettysburg Ave. The family will receive friends at 10 AM. HHRoberts.com.



